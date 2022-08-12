Indiana News

High-speed pursuit leads to crash in Washington County; 2 arrested

HARDINSBURG, Ind. (WISH) – Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon after leading Indiana State Police on a high-speed pursuit that ended with a crash, and an ensuing foot chase, according to police.

State police say troopers observed an SUV on U.S. 150 in Washington County travelling at a high rate of speed. When a trooper attempted to stop the car, which was travelling at 73 mph in a 55-mph zone, the vehicle kept going. The driver then led troopers on a pursuit through Washington and Orange counties’ roads, reaching 90 mph while approaching oncoming traffic.

At the intersection on State Road 66 near Hardinsburg in Washington County, the driver of the SUV failed to negotiate the intersection and crashed off the east side of the highway, according to police.

(Photo provided/Indiana State Police)

The driver and passenger fled the crash on foot but were soon located and taken into custody with the help of Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers and a police dog named Smoke.

The driver was identified as Donald Bruce Roberts, 52, of Corydon.

The passenger was identified as Chloe Madison Elliott, 25, also of Corydon.

Both were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Upon their release from the hospital, they were taken to the Washington County Jail.