Highway worker airlifted to hospital after struck by vehicle in Cass County construction zone

ANOKA, Ind. (WISH) — A highway worker was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital Wednesday morning after he was struck by a car in a construction zone in Cass County, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP troopers and Cass County deputies were called to U.S. 35 near Cass County Road 500 South Wednesday around 8:15 a.m. on reports of a person struck on the highway. That’s southeast of Logansport near Anoka.

When troopers arrived to the scene they learned a highway worker, Charles Davis, was struck by a Nissan Sentra in a construction zone. Davis was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne. Police said he suffered multiple broken bones.

Prior to the crash, James Paullus, 83, of Logansport, was driving a 2005 GMC pickup truck southbound on U.S. 35 near County Road 500 South. Yigermal Getachew, 38, of Indianapolis, was driving behind Paullus in a Nissan Sentra.

Police say Paullus slowed to a stop for Davis who was holding a stop sign to control traffic in the construction zone. Getachew did not stop behind Paullus and swerved west onto the shoulder, striking the GMC and then Davis.

Paullus and Getachew were not injured in the crash.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role and an investigation is ongoing.