Historic 19th century farmhouse to be sold in Wayne County

The Huddleston Farmhouse on U.S. 40 in Cambridge City, Ind. (Photo Provided/Indiana Landmarks)

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Hoosier history lovers will soon have the chance to buy a 19th century Wayne County farmhouse.

Indiana Landmarks will list the Huddleston Farmhouse in Cambridge City for sale on Tuesday, March 1.

“In acquiring properties for use as regional offices, Indiana Landmarks picks significant structures in need of revitalization and rehabilitates them to spur additional preservation in the surrounding region,” Marsh Davis, Indiana Landmarks president, said. “When the time is right, we turn these properties over to new preservation-minded owners and invest the sale proceeds into other threatened historic buildings.”

Built in 1841, the 14-room farmhouse was originally the home of John and Sarah Huddleston and their 11 children. It also served as an inn for travelers along the National Road, who would rent the farmhouse’s two “traveler’s kitchens” for cooking and sleeping.

Huddleston family members sold the farmhouse in the 1930s. Indiana Landmarks bought the property in 1974 and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to restore the house and accompanying barn, carriage shed, smokehouse, and springhouse.

The property is being offered for $349,900. Proceeds from the sale will be used to support a new Indiana Landmarks project, the organization says.

The Huddleston Farmhouse will be sold with Indiana Landmarks’ protective covenants to ensure its long-term preservation.

Learn more about the property at www.indianalandmarks.org.