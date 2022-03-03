Indiana News

Holcomb ends COVID-19 public health emergency

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WISH) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday signed legislation to end the statewide COVID-19 public health emergency that’s lasted nearly two years.

He also issued an executive order to end the public health emergency at 7 p.m. Thursday. The latest emergency order had been set to end during the weekend.

State lawmakers had given final approval to administrative steps that Holcomb said were necessary to protect enhanced federal funding.

Indiana House members voted by a wide margin Thursday in favor of the bill even though the state Senate had removed provisions sought by House Republicans that would have forced businesses to give requested religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine requirements “without further inquiry.”