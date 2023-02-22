Indiana News

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari hiring 2,200 workers for 2023 season

A lifeguard keeping watch over guests at Splashin' Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Holiday World & Splashin' Safari via Facebook)

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WISH) — The start of another fun-filled season at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is less than three months away, but the theme park needs to hire more than 2,200 seasonal workers before opening day in May.

The park will host its first two virtual hiring events on Friday and Saturday. During the hiring events, prospective first-time employees will have 15-minute interviews with park management.

Many departments fill positions early — especially for 14- and 15-year-olds — so Holiday World officials encourage jobseekers to fill out an online application as soon as possible and schedule their phone interview.

“We offer flexible scheduling, and our team members are active members of their communities and schools,” Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari President & CEO, Matt Eckert said in a release. “We keep the interview process simple to match that.”

Job perks for seasonal team members include:

A personal season pass

50% off food and 20% off merchandise

Free access to other amusement parks and attractions in the area

Earn points for tickets, food, and prizes

Access to employee transportation for a nominal fee

for a nominal fee Employee parties with exclusive ride time

$13 starting wage for workers 16 and older

Jobs are available for workers as young as 14, but the majority of positions require individuals 16 or older.

Adults looking for seasonal employment, such as teachers or retirees, are encouraged to apply.

Holiday World will open to the public on Saturday, May 13. The first day of the season at Splashin’ Safari is Saturday, May 20.

For more information about seasonal and full-time job openings, visit the Holiday World jobs website, send an email to their hiring department, or call 812-937-5252.