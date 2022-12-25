Indiana News

I&M asks customers to conserve electricity to prevent outages

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Michigan power, which serves South Bend and northeast Indiana and parts of Michigan, has asked customers to cut back on power use to avoid rolling blackouts until Sunday morning.

Indiana Michigan is served by PJM Interconnections, which asked all of its utilities to have customers conserve through Christmas morning.

According to I&M, extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extreme demands on the power system and customers should use electricity needed for personal safety and to protect against property damage.

There are several ways you can cut back on power usage by:

Setting your thermostat lower than usual, if health allows

Postponing use of major electrical appliances like stoves, dishwaters and clothes dryers

Simply turn off non-essential electric equipment

“We are actively working with PJM and other regional utilities to minimize the impact of this event on our customers,” said Steve Baker, president and chief operating officer. “We understand that cutting back on use of electricity can be inconvenient and uncomfortable, especially during the holidays. This is a necessary step to prevent broader power interruptions, and we appreciate our customers’ efforts.”