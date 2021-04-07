Indiana News

Indiana AG alleges consumer law violations by 5 Big Tech companies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s attorney general has launched an investigation into five Big Tech companies.

Republican Todd Rokita said his office wants know if Facebook, Twitter, Google, Amazon and Apple violated Indiana consumer laws.

He suggested the Big Tech companies may be using deceptive or unfair business practices by censoring conservative points of view.

“In a free society, few assets are more important to consumers than access to information and the opportunity to express political viewpoints in meaningful forums,” Rokita said in a news release sent to New 8 on Wednesday. “It is potentially harmful and unfair for these companies to manipulate content in ways they do not publicly discuss or that consumers do not fully understand.”

Rokita said the investigation could lead to lawsuits against the Big Tech companies.

