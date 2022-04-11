Indiana News

Indiana Black Expo president stepping down in December

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Black Expo president will step down at the end of this year and plans to start her own consulting business.

Tanya McKinzie had led the statewide organization for 15 years. She said that her experience has been life-changing.

McKinzie is known for making significant improvements of IBEs finances, operations and infrastructure, according to a news release.

McKinzie said in the release that she is excited about IBE’s future and the unwavering commitment of its board, staff, members, volunteers and partners across Indiana to take IBE and the community to higher heights.

Senior Vice President Alice Watson has served as IBEs leader of day-to-day operations of the organization over the past 10 years. Watson will be promoted to president of IBE starting in January.