Indiana boy dies after fireworks accident

The front of an ambulance. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Amani Gates
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WISH) — A boy from southern Indiana died Sunday after a fireworks accident, says Indiana State Police.

Police in Posey County were called to a house in Mt. Vernon just before midnight Sunday after an 11-year-old boy was severely injured in an incident involving fireworks. Mt. Vernon is just over three hours southwest of Indianapolis on the Ohio River.

The child died while being transported to an Evansville hospital, say state police.

Police are currently investigating the incident and have not said exactly what happened.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

