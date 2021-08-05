Indiana News

Indiana conservation officers recover 2 bodies from Ohio River

NEW AMSTERDAM, Ind. (WISH) — Conservation officers on Thursday morning recovered the bodies of a man and a woman from the Ohio River, Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a news release.

Barge workers reported finding the two bodies, the release said, officers found a boat adrift upstream along the Indiana shoreline from where the bodies were found.

Bradenburg, Kentucky, police are leading the investigation.

Agencies had been searching the area since 9 p.m. Tuesday, the release said. “Before the recovery, agencies had been focusing their search efforts to the area downstream of Brandenburg, where the boat was launched,” the release said.

The names of the man and woman were not released pending family notification, Natural Resources said. The Meade County, Kentucky, Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy.

New Amsterdam is a town of 28 people about 20 miles west of Louisville, Kentucky.