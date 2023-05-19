Indiana DNR: Man’s body recovered from Tippecanoe River

File photo of an Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement boat. (File Photo)

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a man whose body was recovered from a river in Monticello Thursday evening, police say.

Just after 6 p.m., law enforcement officers were dispatched to Tippecanoe River after receiving a report of a body in a river from a resident on Bluewater Drive. That is about 100 miles north of Indianapolis.

First responders recovered the body of 42-year-old Justin T. Younkin, of Monticello. The White County Coroner will release the cause of death once the autopsy results are complete.

Anyone with information on Younkin’s last whereabouts is asked to call Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.