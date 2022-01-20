Indiana News

Indiana Donor Network sets record for transplants in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — Despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Indiana Donor Network transplanted more organs in 2021 than ever before.

Indiana Donor Network is the federally designated organ recovery organization for 85 of Indiana’s 92 counties.

In 2021, the organization ensured that 949 lifesaving organs were transplanted into patients on the national transplant waiting list, a 43% increase since 2019. The transplants saved the lives of more than 800 people.

Nationwide, there were more than 40,000 lifesaving organ transplants in 2021, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.

“Looking back on 2021, I can’t help but reflect on where Indiana Donor Network has been, where it is now, and where we are going,” said Kellie Tremain, Indiana Donor Network president and chief executive officer. “When I started with the organization 22 years ago, I could have never imagined the massive growth and incredible achievements we have experienced. Our organization remains dedicated every day to growing, improving, and challenging each other to think big, serve well and be remarkable.”

There are nearly 107,000 Americans on the national transplant list, including more than 1,000 Hoosiers. Every nine minutes, another person is added to the national transplant waiting list.

To sign up as an organ and tissue donor, visit Donate Life Indiana. More than 4,200,000 Hoosiers have already signed up.

Learn more about Indiana Donor Network at their website.