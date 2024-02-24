Indiana flu-related deaths for 2023-24 total more than 100

A sick woman blows her nose into a tissue. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana on Friday added 15 flu-related deaths to its influenza dashboard since a week ago, putting the tally over 100 so far this season.

The new numbers showed 111 flu deaths, 15 more than last week.

At this time in 2023, Indiana State Department of Health had reported 176 flu deaths. Indiana had a total of 270 flu-related deaths in the 2022-23 season.

Marion County, which includes Indianapolis, has had the most deaths in the 2023-24 season, 13. Following are Lake County (Crown Point), 9; Porter County (Valparaiso), 8; Elkhart County (Goshen), 7; and Tippecanoe County (Lafayette), 6.

A total of 79 of Indiana’s deaths were among people 65 and older.

The state’s dashboard also said Friday that flu activity in Indiana was “high.” The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention influenza update listed neighboring Ohio in the “very high” category.

As a comparison, the state COVID-19 dashboard, which was updated Wednesday, has recorded 329 deaths from Jan. 2-Feb. 20.