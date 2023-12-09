Indiana Grown: Bee Great!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, David Mullins, owner of Bee Great!, which sells honey and beeswax products, joined News 8 at Weekend Daybreak.

“We’re out of Fort Wayne, Indiana, but we’ve got hives across central and northeast Indiana. And then we work with local beekeepers as well to source our honey,” Mullins said.

Mullis says that he started getting into beekeeping as a hobby with his father several years ago and found it was something that brought him joy.

“I was a professor for 20-some years, and the last university I worked at closed our program, and we decided instead of this just being a retirement fund thing, we’d go full bore with it, and it’s just been amazing, the growth that we’ve had in five years,” he said.

Bee Great! offers unique products such as honey coffee, a variety of spreadable honey, honey-filled candy, beeswax hand lotion, and so much more.

Customers can purchase products at the company’s two locations in Fort Wayne, online, and in 30 retail stores in Indiana.

To learn more about Bee Great!, watch the full interview above.