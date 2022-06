Indiana News

Indiana hits another record-high gas average gas price: $4.89 a gallon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gas prices on Wednesday hit new record highs for Indiana.

Motorists in three counties on Wednesday were paying above $5 at the pump.

According to GasBuddy, Indiana’s average on Wednesday stood at $4.89 a gallon, making it the 12th most expensive state. That price was up 13 cents from Tuesday, 31 cents from last week, and 85 cents from a month ago.

The national average stands at $4.70 a gallon.