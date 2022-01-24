Indiana News

Indiana House committee advances bill banning transgender girl athletes

People in the balcony of the Indiana House of Representative react after the House education committee advanced a bill to ban transgender athletes in Indiana. (WISH Photo/Garrett Bergquist)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have advanced a Republican-backed bill that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity.

The bill approved 8-5 Monday by the House education committee would prohibit students who were born male but identify as female from participating in a sport or on an athletic team that is designated for women or girls.

Education committee chair Rep. Bob Behning, an Indianapolis Republican, said the bill, which now heads to the full House, is supported by a “majority” of House Republicans.

The legislation drew nearly three hours of testimony in the House education committee, with opponents maintaining that it unfairly discriminates against Hoosier youth.