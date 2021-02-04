Indiana lawmakers hold up bill to prevent immunizations from being job requirement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As more Hoosiers get the COVID-19 vaccine, one group rallied Wednesday at the Statehouse for a bill that would prevent any immunization from becoming a requirement for employment.

They’re angry that bill is being held up in a committee. They see the measure as an important worker’s rights bill.

Tara Watkins, a cake decorator in a bakery, attended the rally. “I brought my family here in support of SB (Senate Bill) 74 because it is very important for us to maintain bodily autonomy. I believe in medical freedom and to choose whether we inject ourselves with vaccines.”

According to event organizers, 96 people rallied in support of the bill, which would allow employees to opt out of any immunization for religious or medical reasons, or their conscience.

Ashley Grogg, founder of Hoosiers for Medical Liberty, said, “A lot of people have been very frustrated in the fact that they don’t feel like their voices have been heard. I want to make sure we can do this in a very constructive way.”

State lawmakers discussed the bill in a committee on Jan. 13. Many testified, but,the bill was held. Lawmakers invited written testimony from people who didn’t get a chance to speak.

Robin McCarty also attended Wednesday’s rally with her family. “There’s a risk. When there’s a risk, there must be a choice. I feel like this bill needs to go through.”

Another person at the rally, Mary Roesinger didn’t mince words about how she feels. “I would rather … and I’m 68-year-old … I would rather get COVID and deal with that than I would be forced to take the vaccine.”

Watkins, the cake decorator, said it boils down to personal choice. “I feel like we should all be able to choose whether or not we want to go ahead along with vaccines.”

Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 36 more COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 9,713. A total of 631,331 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Senate Committee on Pensions and Labor will not be hearing Senate Bill 74. After discussions with the bill’s author, Sen. (Dennis) Kruse (a Republican from Auburn), and my colleagues on the committee, it was determined that there was simply not enough support for the bill to move forward in the legislative process. Many of my colleagues felt that federal exemptions are adequate protections already existing and that the bill went too far in the potential employer penalties.” State Sen. Phil Boots, a Republican from Crawfordsville; chair of the Senate Pensions and Labor Committee

