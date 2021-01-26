Indiana News

Indiana lawmakers view autonomous vehicle for home deliveries

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana lawmakers got to see how delivery robots work in person Monday.

FedEx brought Roxo, its new autonomous delivery vehicle, to downtown. Roxo is designed to help tackle the rise in online shopping. It can deliver smaller packages right to homes and businesses.

Lawmakers are considering legislation, House Bill 172, to allow them to operate here in the state.

State Rep. Holli Sullivan, an Evansville Republican, said, “The pandemic has brought to light the need for different types of deliveries across the state for different individuals and constituents who might benefit from a touchless or curbside or home delivery from a small business or from a bigger business like Amazon and FedEx.”

The House Roads and Transportation Committee will have a hearing on the legislation starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

So far, Roxo has been tested in four cities. It is zero-emission and runs on a battery.

