Indiana News

Indiana lawmakers waiting on Supreme Court abortion decision

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are holding off on pursuing major anti-abortion action as they await a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could roll back abortion rights across the country.

That Supreme Court decision isn’t expected until perhaps three months after the state legislative session ends in March.

Those lawmakers might ask Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to call the Legislature into a special session so they could take action without having to wait until the 2023 session.

Republican Sen. Liz Brown of Fort Wayne said she wanted to wait and enact restrictions that are going to be allowed by the court.

