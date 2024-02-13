Indiana man arrested after threats to kill pro-Israel government officials

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana man has been arrested after threatening to kill pro-Israel officials in the United States, court documents say.

Police say Jeffrey J. Stevens, 41, of Fort Wayne, sent multiple threats to Fort Wayne police. He posted other threats on the CIA website. He faces a charge of interstate communication of a threat.

An officer with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force investigated the case. Court documents from U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne were unsealed Tuesday.

He sent a message via Facebook to Fort Wayne police saying, “I am going to kill every Jew in Fort Wayne and there is nothing you can do about it,” then referring to “you” with a derogatory term.

In a Nov. 17 post on the CIA’s website, investigators say Stevens wrote, “I am going to shoot every pro-israel (sic) US government official in the head, and there is nothing you can do about it because you are the pathetic CIA. I am going to kill all of you.”

In a Dec. 10 post on the CIA’s website, Stevens wrote, in part, “People will remember me. I am going to be the pro-Palestinian who finally had enough that i (sic) started eliminating CIA operatives. … I am going to make sure that every CIA member who is pro-Israel is eliminated.”

Stevens admitted to investigators that he wrote the statement on the CIA’s website.

Stevens also told investigators that he has a drinking problem and “he does things when he is drunk,” court documents say.

Stevens on Tuesday morning was booked into the Huntington County jail, its online records show.

This story was created in part from a script aired on WISH-TV.