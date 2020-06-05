Indiana offers guidance for reopening schools amid COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state Department of Education on Friday released new guidance for how to reopen Indiana K-12 schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders say schools should consider scheduling groups of students to come to class on alternate days or half days. They also suggest keeping the same students and staff members together as much as possible and increasing space between student desks. The department says schools should move classes outdoors whenever possible.

State leaders say they looked at other states ahead of Indiana to make their decisions.

Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, secretary of the Family and Social Services Administration, said during Friday’s coronavirus briefing from state officials, “The risks and benefits of schools opening certainly favor the benefits of kids going back to school, being fed in a school environment, their mental health, social emotional needs for the learning environment that will be promoted by going back to school safely.”

However, these steps aren’t mandatory.

The state will leave the ultimate decision up schools on whether to resume classes.

