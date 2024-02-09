Indiana police arrest Ohio man for sending pornographic images to young girl

NORWALK, Ohio. (WISH) — Indiana police arrested an Ohio man Thursday for sending pornographic images to a teenage girl on Snapchat, officials say.

Kegan Flowers, 24, was arrested for child solicitation, vicarious sexual gratification, child exploitation, and possession of child pornography.

In December, the Logansport Police Department was notified of a man exchanging pornographic images with a young girl who lived in Logansport.

Investigators determined Flowers was the suspect and learned that he lived in Norwalk, Ohio. Later, an address was found and confirmed where he lived.

An arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday for his arrest. Detectives with the Logansport Police Department traveled to Norwalk and with assistance from local law enforcement agencies, they took Flowers into custody.

A search warrant was then executed at his residence to collect further evidence, police say. The investigation is ongoing with the possibility of additional charges.