Indiana reports 3 new deaths due to flu; 8 total for 2021-22 season

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana health officials on Friday reported three more influenza deaths in the first week of 2022, bringing the death toll to eight for the 2021-22 flu season.

The eight deaths to date have involved three people from age 50-64, and five people 65 or older.

Flu activity in Indiana is currently rated as moderate, with 25% of people tested in the week ending Jan. 8 having a positive result.

The state’s latest report also says five long-term care facilities have experienced flu outbreaks this season.

