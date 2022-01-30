Indiana News

Indiana reports 3 new deaths due to flu, bringing total for 2021-22 season to 16

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana health officials on Friday reported three more influenza deaths in the week ending Jan. 22, bringing the death toll to 16 for the 2021-22 flu season.

The 16 deaths to date have involved one person between the ages of 25 and 49, five people from age 50-64, and 10 people 65 or older.

Flu activity in Indiana is currently rated as low, with none of the people tested in the week ending Jan. 22 having a positive result.

The state’s latest report also says six long-term care facilities have experienced flu outbreaks this season.