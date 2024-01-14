Indiana Silver Alert declared for 18-year-old female missing from South Bend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Rosealee Byers, an 18-year-old white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black pants, and black combat boots.

Rosealee is missing from South Bend, Indiana, which is 147 miles north of Indianapolis, and she was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 8:49 a.m. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on Rosealee Byers contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.