Indiana Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old missing from Sellersburg

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Clarksville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 70-year-old Ray Edward Miles.

Miles was described as white, 6 feet tall, 140 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap and an orange shirt.

Miles is missing from Sellersburg, Indiana, which is 104 miles south of Indianapolis. He was last seen at noon Sunday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Miles, contact the Clarksville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.