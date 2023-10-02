Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old missing from Sellersburg

Ray Miles (Provided Photo/Clarksville Police Department)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Clarksville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 70-year-old Ray Edward Miles.

Miles was described as white, 6 feet tall, 140 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap and an orange shirt.

Miles is missing from Sellersburg, Indiana, which is 104 miles south of Indianapolis. He was last seen at noon Sunday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Miles, contact the Clarksville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Jimmy Carter celebrates 99th birthday...
National News /
Biden says there’s ‘not much...
Political News /
Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce’s...
Entertainment /
Meet ‘Sk-aylor’ Swift, the Taylor...
News /
Colts fans: ‘They keep scrapping’...
Indianapolis Colts /
Mitchell man arrested on child...
News /
Colts tight end Ogletree reacts...
Indianapolis Colts /
A positive takeaway from the...
Indianapolis Colts /