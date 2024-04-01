Indiana Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old missing from Valparaiso

Orville Obenchain, 84, from Valparaiso. Obenchain was last seen on Sunday, March 31, 2024, and was believed to be extreme danger. (Provided Photo/Valparaiso Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Valparaiso Police Department is investigating the public’s help in finding an 84-year-old man missing from Valparaiso since Sunday.

Orville Obenchain was described as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 158 lbs, bald and with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue navy jumpsuit with orange stripes. He was driving a white 2017 Lexus RS3 SUV with the Indiana license plate GP9000.

Obenchain was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. He was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Obenchain was asked to contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-447-3170 or 911.