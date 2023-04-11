Search
Indiana Silver Alert issued for man missing from Crown Point

Damon Fitzgerald (Provided Photo/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Gregg Montgomery
CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — A 49-year-old man missing from Crown Point is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, an Indiana Silver Alert issued Tuesday says.

Damon Fitzgerald was last seen at 1:43 a.m. Tuesday. He was wearing a white or gray shirt, blue jeans, green hospital socks and no shoes. He was described as 6 feet and 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Crown Point Police Department at 219-663-2131 or 911.

The Silver Alert says Crown Point is 138 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

