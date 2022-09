Indiana News

Indiana state gas tax to drop another 2 cents in October

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state gasoline tax will fall another two cents in October, due to falling gas prices.

On Oct. 1, the tax will be 22 cents per gallon.

The rate will have fallen 7.4 cents since the beginning of August.

In August, the gas tax reached its highest point since 2014 at 29.4 cents.