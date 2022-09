Indiana News

Indiana State Police investigate man found dead in Paoli

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police found a deceased man in Paoli, IN Tuesday morning.

Police say they received a call around 7:30 a.m. regarding a man who was unresponsive at the 800 block of North Gospel Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man laying across the north side of the building. He’s been identified as Joshua Wade, 38, of Paoli. Police say his family has been notified.

Wade was pronounced dead at the scene by the Orange County Coroner’s Office.