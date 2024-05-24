Indiana State Police investigating death of Auburn teenager

AUBURN, Ind. (WISH) — Detectives with the Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an Auburn teenager.

At 1:50 p.m. Thursday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department communications received a 911 call reporting a possible stabbing incident in the 1100 block of Irene Street, located on the west side of Auburn. Officers with the Auburn Police Department were the first to arrive on scene. Officers located an unresponsive 17-year-old male laying in a yard in the 1100 block of Irene Street.

Auburn officers, along with the Auburn Fire Department and medical services, began life-saving medical care. The life-saving medical care was unsuccessful. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident between the victim and another male.

At the request of the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office, detectives with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post were requested to take the overall lead in the investigation.

The identity of the 17-year-old victim is being withheld until his family has been notified. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne.

The Indiana State Police are investigating this incident as an active criminal investigation, and have not released any additional information at this time.