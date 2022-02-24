Indiana News

Indiana State Police leader blasts GOP on gun permit repeal

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter talks with News 8. (WISH Photo)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal that could ultimately repeal Indiana’s handgun permit requirement remains alive in the Legislature despite the objections of major law enforcement groups and officials, including the head of the State Police.

The Republican-dominated Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the bill late Wednesday after three GOP senators joined Democrats in approving an amendment that a Republican supporter said “guts the bill completely.”

Police groups argued eliminating the permit system would strip police of a screening tool for identifying dangerous people.

State Police Superintendent Doug Carter was pointed in saying that if lawmakers “support this bill, you will not be supporting us.”

The full Senate could debate restoring the repeal provisions next week.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Historic 19th century farmhouse to be sold in Wayne County

Indiana News /

Check the Storm Track 8 radar, forecast

Weather /

Biden hits Russia with new sanctions, says Putin ‘chose’ war

International /

NAACP to host ‘Treating Racism as a Public Health Crisis’ virtual forum

Medical /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.