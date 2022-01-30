Indiana News

Indiana State University’s spring enrollment has dropped 25% since 2019

A view of Dede Plaza in spring 2021 at Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana. (Photo Provided by University)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State University’s spring enrollment has fallen nearly 25% since 2019, a drop school officials blame in part on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ISU’s spring enrollment fell this year to about 8,500, which is down 11.6% from spring 2021, and continues a recent trend. In spring 2020, spring enrollment on the Terre Haute campus was about 10,580, while in spring 2019, it was around 11,380.

The numbers mean ISU has experienced an almost 25% spring enrollment drop since 2019, The Tribune-Star reported Thursday. Those figures do not include dual credit high school students.