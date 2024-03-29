Indiana troopers find semi driver shot on I-65

A medical helicopter evacuated a semi driver who was found shot March 28, 2024, on I-65 in Jasper County, Indiana, police say. (Provided Photo/Sgt. Glen Fifield of Indiana State Police via X)

ROSELAWN, Ind. (WISH) — A semi driver who’d been southbound on I-65 was found shot and later flown to an Indianapolis hospital for emergency treatment, Indiana State Police said Thursday night.

The condition of the driver, who was not identified in a news release from state police, was unavailable.

Troopers were notified about 4:45 p.m. Thursday of the injured driver near the 224-mile marker, about 6 miles south of the State Road 10 exit for Roselawn and Demotte. That’s in a rural stretch of Jasper County in northwest Indiana.

Traffic was closed in both directions through about 8 p.m. for a medical helicopter and the crime investigation.

Anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed any suspicious activity prior to the shooting was asked to contact Detective Alaa Hamed at 219-696-6242 and leave a message with the Lowell post commander.