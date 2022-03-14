Indiana News

IndyGo gets $2.3M grant from Department of Transportation, South Bend to receive $4.3M

An IndyGo bus travels an Indianapolis route on May 19, 2021. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana was one of 39 states to receive grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation on Monday aimed toward improving bus systems.

IndyGo is receiving $2.3 million to “build new passenger shelters and bus boarding areas for bus rapid transit and local bus services.”

The South Bend Public Transportation Corporation (Transpo) is getting $4.3 million that will go toward buying new compressed natural gas buses to replace older diesel buses.

A total of $409.3 million was awarded to 70 programs across the county.