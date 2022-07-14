Indiana News

ISP: Driver was going wrong way, driving drunk in Knox County

VINCENNES, Ind. (WIBC) –A man from Washington, Indiana, was arrested for driving drunk and going the wrong way on a road Wednesday night in Knox County.

State police say they got several 911 calls from people telling them about 30-year-old Alexander Morales Rosa going east in the westbound lanes on U.S. 41. A trooper pulled over Rosa. His vehicle stopped, but then it slowly started to slowly back up. The trooper reached inside the vehicle and put it in park.

Police say they put Rosa through several field sobriety tests, which he failed. Rosa had a blood-alcohol count of 0.21 and never had a valid driver’s license.

Rosa was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail.

He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a valid driver’s license, a Class C misdemeanor.