Indiana News

ISP: Father arrested after infant daughter dies with multiple skull fractures

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been arrested after his daughter died with multiple skull fractures.

Devin Morrison, 26, was arrested on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Investigators were called to the 400 block of East 5th Street just before 8 a.m. on Sept. 8. Dispatchers were told that a 10–month-old child was unresponsive.

She was taken to a hospital an Evansville and died later in the same day. Investigators believed her death to be suspicious and she had “signs of trauma,” according to Indiana State Police.

An autopsy conducted on Sept. 12 ruled she had multiple skull fractures and she died from a subdural hemorrhage. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Morrison was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

He’s being held in the Posey County Jail without bond.