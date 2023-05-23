ISP K-9 Jett riding in style with new protective gear

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — K-9 Jett with the Indiana State Police Putnamville District will now be a little more stylish out in the field, thanks to the donation of a bulletproof vest.

In a release made Tuesday, the ISP shared news of the donation, which was sponsored by Vested Interest in K9s Inc., a charity that works to provide law enforcement dogs bulletproof and stab protective vests.

The vests are made in the U.S., custom-fitted, and NIJ certified. Each vest costs around $1,800, weighs 4 lbs, and comes with a five-year warranty. Law enforcement dogs who are at least 20 months old and are currently employed in law enforcement or related groups are eligible for a vest.

The organization has donated almost 5,100 vests since its inception in 2009.

The group is also open to donations, with funds going towards sponsoring more vests for the nearly 30,000 dogs in law enforcement.