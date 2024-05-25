ISP K-9 Tora hangs up harness, retires after 7 years on force

Indiana State Police K-9 Tora. State police announced that Tora, the seven-year veteran of the force, was retiring on May 23, 2024. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — A seven-year K-9 veteran with the Indiana State Police has hung up her harness for the last time.

State police with the Pendleton District announced Thursday that K-9 Tora was retiring after working on the force with her partner, Senior Trooper Tom Ratliff, since 2017.

The 9-year-old Belgian Malinois acted as a dual-purpose K-9, having performed many drug busts and searches, and helped educate local schools on how K-9s keep their communities safe.

Police shared a list of all of Tora’s searches, arrests, and busts she took part in during her career.

705 narcotics searches

288 narcotics arrests

31 pounds of methamphetamine

172 pounds of marijuana

10 pounds of heroin

1 pound of fentanyl

$18,000 of United States currency

139 other criminal arrests

32 tracks

52 building searches

35 area searches

233 security details

82 warrant services

Tora never missed a day of work during her career, police say. She’ll spend the rest of her life “chasing (tennis) balls instead of bad guys” with her partner and his family.