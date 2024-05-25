Search
ISP K-9 Tora hangs up harness, retires after 7 years on force

Indiana State Police K-9 Tora. State police announced that Tora, the seven-year veteran of the force, was retiring on May 23, 2024. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Michaela Springer
PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — A seven-year K-9 veteran with the Indiana State Police has hung up her harness for the last time.

State police with the Pendleton District announced Thursday that K-9 Tora was retiring after working on the force with her partner, Senior Trooper Tom Ratliff, since 2017.

The 9-year-old Belgian Malinois acted as a dual-purpose K-9, having performed many drug busts and searches, and helped educate local schools on how K-9s keep their communities safe.

Police shared a list of all of Tora’s searches, arrests, and busts she took part in during her career.

  • 705 narcotics searches
  • 288 narcotics arrests
  • 31 pounds of methamphetamine
  • 172 pounds of marijuana
  • 10 pounds of heroin
  • 1 pound of fentanyl
  • $18,000 of United States currency
  • 139 other criminal arrests
  • 32 tracks
  • 52 building searches
  • 35 area searches
  • 233 security details
  • 82 warrant services

Tora never missed a day of work during her career, police say. She’ll spend the rest of her life “chasing (tennis) balls instead of bad guys” with her partner and his family.

(Provided Photos/Indiana State Police)

