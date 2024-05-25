ISP K-9 Tora hangs up harness, retires after 7 years on force
PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — A seven-year K-9 veteran with the Indiana State Police has hung up her harness for the last time.
State police with the Pendleton District announced Thursday that K-9 Tora was retiring after working on the force with her partner, Senior Trooper Tom Ratliff, since 2017.
The 9-year-old Belgian Malinois acted as a dual-purpose K-9, having performed many drug busts and searches, and helped educate local schools on how K-9s keep their communities safe.
Police shared a list of all of Tora’s searches, arrests, and busts she took part in during her career.
- 705 narcotics searches
- 288 narcotics arrests
- 31 pounds of methamphetamine
- 172 pounds of marijuana
- 10 pounds of heroin
- 1 pound of fentanyl
- $18,000 of United States currency
- 139 other criminal arrests
- 32 tracks
- 52 building searches
- 35 area searches
- 233 security details
- 82 warrant services
Tora never missed a day of work during her career, police say. She’ll spend the rest of her life “chasing (tennis) balls instead of bad guys” with her partner and his family.