Indiana News

ISP: Sellersburg woman dead after crashing into semi-truck

Blurred police lights atop a police vehicle. (WISH Photo from Video)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A woman from Sellersburg was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on I-65 northbound near the 32 mile marker around 1:15 a.m. Police say a red 2017 Ford Escape, driven by Renee M. Smith, 41, of Sellersburg, Indiana, had collided with the rear of a northbound semi-truck and trailer before overturning.

Police say a medical helicopter was called however, Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a release, the driver of the semi was not injured in the crash. Smith’s family has been notified, police say.

The crash is still under investigation.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indiana State Police investigate man found dead in Paoli

Indiana News /

Making eating mindful

Local /

‘Pet Pals TV’: Enjoying fun adventures with pets

Pet Pals TV /

Indiana Walmart worker accused of stealing $225,000 from store

Indiana News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.