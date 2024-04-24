Jackson County inmate collapses, dies in cell; Indiana State Police investigating

An Indiana State Police car. Indiana State Police were investigating after an inmate at the Jackson County jail suddenly collapsed and died in his cell on April 23, 2024. (WISH Photo)

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police detectives were investigating after an inmate died in his cell at the Jackson County jail on Tuesday.

State police said in a release that jail staff around 5:15 p.m. went to check on an inmate, identified as 35-year-old Antonio Fox of Jackson, Mississippi.

While they were talking with Fox, he suddenly collapsed. Staff provided him medical care until emergency services arrived. He was taken to a hospital in Seymour, where he later died.

Investigators say an autopsy was set to be performed in Ohio on Wednesday. Fox’s family has been notified.

Online jail records show that Fox was in custody for cocaine possession and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Jackson County is in southern Indiana, roughly an hour and a half from downtown Indianapolis.