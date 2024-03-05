Jeffersonville police searching for missing mom, 3 kids, including 4-year-old

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Jeffersonville Police Department was seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman and her three kids last seen Monday.

Kayla Martin, 34, was last seen with her three children, a 4-year-old boy, 9-year-old girl, and 11-year-old girl, walking from her residence in the 1200 block of Birchwood Drive in Jeffersonville around 6 p.m. Monday.

Martin was described as wearing denim pants, white shoes, and a light-colored shirt.

The 4-year-old was described as wearing either khaki or orange pants, dark shoes, a light shirt, and red hat.

The 9-year-old was last seen wearing a white or light-colored shirt and pants with white shoes.

The 11-year-old was described as wearing dark pants, lighter-colored shoes, and a light-colored shirt.

Police say the family was seen heading toward Highland Dog Park on Spruce Drive, a five-minute walk northwest of their residence, but did not return home.

Martin’s family says they believe the four have access to a car. Police also say that the family expressed concern as this behavior from Martin is “highly out of character.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 812-218-TIPS.

Kayla Martin, left, and her three children, seen in the right photo collage.

(Provided Photos/Jeffersonville Police Department)

Jeffersonville is in southern Indiana on the border of Indiana and Kentucky, just north of Louisville.