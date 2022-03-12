Indiana News

Judge rules boy to be tried as adult in death of 6-year-old

(WISH Photo, File)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors said Friday a juvenile court judge has ruled a teenager accused of molesting and fatally strangling a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl last year will be tried as an adult.

The 15-year-old is charged in the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle in March 2021.

St. Joseph County Magistrate Graham Polando heard testimony last month on whether the boy should be waived from probate to superior court, where he would be tried as an adult and receive a harsher sentence if convicted.

The boy was previously found psychologically competent to stand trial in the case.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Russian space agency chief threatens to leave U.S. astronaut on space station

International /

McLaren F1 signs American driver Herta for testing program

Sports /

Don’t miss ‘Sugar: Commodity and Confection in Art’ at Newfields

Local /

All Indiana Bets: March 12, 2022

All Indiana Bets /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.