Juvenile dead after shooting in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A juvenile is dead after a shooting in Fort Wayne on Saturday night, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

At 7:51 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were dispatched to the 2900 block of Shawnee Drive on a report of a shooting involving a juvenile victim. When officers arrived to the location, they located the victim with gunshot wounds inside a home. Officers, medics, and fire department personnel provided aid to the victim. The victim was in critical condition at the scene and was transported to a local hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Coroner’s Office, and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.