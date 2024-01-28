Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Juvenile dead after shooting in Fort Wayne

Logo for the Fort Wayne Police Department. (Photo Provided/Fort Wayne Police Department)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A juvenile is dead after a shooting in Fort Wayne on Saturday night, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

At 7:51 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were dispatched to the 2900 block of Shawnee Drive on a report of a shooting involving a juvenile victim. When officers arrived to the location, they located the victim with gunshot wounds inside a home. Officers, medics, and fire department personnel provided aid to the victim. The victim was in critical condition at the scene and was transported to a local hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Coroner’s Office, and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Nazi death camp survivors mark...
International News /
Students demand ceasefire in Gaza,...
News /
Weather blamed for fatal Grant...
Local News /
Man dead after two-vehicle crash...
Local News /
Bloomington woman arrested for Orange...
Crime Watch 8 /
Man struck by semi-tanker while...
Indiana News /
IMPD: Woman found dead near...
Crime Watch 8 /
What happened at the nation’s...
National News /