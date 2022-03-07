Indiana News

Kokomo police: Two men arrested for child solicitation, drugs

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Kokomo have arrested two men accused of child solicitation and drug possession.

Dale Kelley (Provided Photo/Kokomo Police Department)

A Howard County judge issued an arrest warrant Feb. 16 for 52-year-old Dale Kelley, of Kokomo, on charges of child solicitation and possession of methamphetamine. Kokomo police searched a home on East Harrison Street on Monday morning and Kelley was arrested. In addition to the original charges, Kelley now also faces charges pertaining to methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia possession as well as one count of maintaining a common nuisance.

Randall Musgrave (Provided Photo/Kokomo Police Department)

On Feb. 22, Kokomo police arrested 56-year-old Randall Musgrave of Arcadia, Ind., on charges of attempted child molestation, child solicitation, distribution of obscene matter to a minor, and dealing and possession of marijuana.

Court dates for Kelley and Musgrave have not been announced.

Anyone with additional information on either case is asked to contact Det. Drew Wallsmith or Det. Austin Bailey at 765-457-1105 or by email at dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 1-800-262-TIPS.

The CyberTipline can be used to report child exploitation. Reports may be made 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.cybertipline.org or at 1-800-843-5678.