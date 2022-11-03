Indiana News

Kokomo woman dies inside apartment fire

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Kokomo police say their department is investigating the death of a 45-year-old woman who died Wednesday afternoon inside of an apartment fire.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to assist the Kokomo Fire Department with a residential fire on the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East. First responders were told that witnesses were attempting to get a woman out of the apartment, according to a media release Thursday.

Police were able to make a way into the apartment and pull the woman out. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was identified as Tonya Marie Bergen-Rowe, 45, of Kokomo. Her cause of death as not yet been determined.

Police say that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Brent Wines 765- 456-7342 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.