Indiana News

Lafayette woman dies following crash on I-65

LOWELL, Ind. (WISH) — A Lafayette woman has died following a crash on Interstate 65 in northwestern Indiana.

Indiana State Police said 19-year-old Emma Conner died from injuries sustained in a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers were working a vehicle fire that had backed up traffic at the 232 mile marker on southbound I-65 when a crash occurred at the 237 mile marker.

Police said Conner’s vehicle was rear-ended at a high rate of speed by a driver who did not slow down for the backup. Conner’s vehicle was then pushed into a third vehicle.

Conner’s vehicle was badly damaged and had a vehicle on top of it, leading first responders to struggle removing her from her vehicle.

A medical helicopter was flown to the scene but it was determined that she couldn’t be flown due to her “unstable injury status,” according to ISP. She was then taken to a hospital in Crown Point via ambulance.

On Wednesday morning, ISP announced that the Lake County Coroner had pronounced Conner deceased.

ISP says drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.