Indiana News

Lake-effect snowfall closes schools in northwest Indiana

A view of snowfall along I-94 south of Indiana's state line with Michigan on Jan. 20, 2022. (Photo Provided/Indiana Department of Transportation)

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — College campuses and schools in northwestern Indiana are closed after a winter storm dumped several inches of lake-effect snow on parts of the region.

Closings Thursday included Ivy Tech Community College campuses in in Michigan City and LaPorte, Purdue University Northwest’s Westville campus, and the Michigan City Area Schools.

The National Weather Service reported traffic officials measured 9.5 inches of snow near Westville and 7.5 inches near Michigan City.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has warned motorists of “hazardous travel conditions” and to “expect low visibility and rapidly changing conditions in those areas.”