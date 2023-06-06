Lutheran Hospital to stop offering heart transplants and inpatient burn care

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Starting in July, Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne will no longer offer heart transplants and inpatient burn care, according to the Lutheran Health Network.

Indiana University Health’s Methodist Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis will be the only hospitals in the state to offer heart transplants, both in Indianapolis.

According to the network, 10 patients had a heart transplant at the hospital in 2022, and one transplant has been performed in 2023.

In 2022, 88 patients received burn care, a 20% decrease from 2021. Over 75% of burn patients at the hospital came from areas outside of Allen County.

“Our long-term strategy is focused on services that patients are using most,” Clyde Wood, CEO of Lutheran Hospital, said.

The hospital plans to help patients who are on the heart transplant waiting list to transfer their care to one of the two transplant centers in Indianapolis.

The inpatient burn unit will evaluate its patients and help them transfer to another burn center.

The hospital will continue to provide emergency burn care.