Man arrested for having sexual relationship with teenage girl, father arrested for knowing

A police officer carries handcuffs before a raid in 2022. Shelbyville police arrested a man on Feb. 9 after they say he shot a 16-year-old boy several times in a drive-by shooting in December 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl was arrested, as well as her father, for knowing about the relationship and allowing him to stay at their family’s home in Fort Wayne, police say.

A woman told police she and Jose Solares, 30, had an alleged relationship that began when she was 15 years old. Police say he was in his twenties at the time.

Solares lived with her family with permission from her father, Eladio Juarez.

Police say Juarez allegedly knew about the sexual relationship between his daughter and Solares despite her being unable to consent.

Solares was arrested on June 1 on two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, two counts of strangulation, and a domestic battery. Juarez was arrested on Feb. 20 for neglect of a dependent.